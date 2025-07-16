MeT Warns of Heavy Rain, Flash Floods in J&K

Srinagar, July 16: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of significant rainfall in the coming days.

According to the advisory, the region is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places. A few areas may witness intense showers, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in isolated locations.

For July 16 and 17, intense rainfall is expected in some areas, while between July 18 and 20, scattered to fairly widespread spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely.

From July 21 to 23, the weather is forecast to remain generally cloudy, with frequent spells of rain and thundershowers. Some places may receive intense showers, and heavy to very heavy rainfall is again expected at isolated spots.

The advisory also cautions about the potential for flash floods in vulnerable areas, along with the risk of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions.