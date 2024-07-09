MeT Predicts Rainfall in J&K

Weatherman on Tuesday forecast “brief spell” of rain and thundershower at scattered places of Jammu Division and isolated places of Kashmir Valley till July 10.

The meteorological department here also forecast a spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at scattered to fairly widespread places from July 11-13. The MeT said in a statement that there is possibility of heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu Division on July 12.

On July 14-15, the MeT said, brief spell of rain/thundershower at isolated places.

Regarding the temperature, a MeT official here told that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.0°C against 16.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 15.0°C against 13.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 11.1°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 15.4°C against 14.0°C and it was 0.4°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 15.3°C against 14.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.1°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 12.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 21.6°C and it was below normal by 4.2°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 17.8°C, Batote 18.9°C and Bhaderwah 19.7°C, he said. (GNS)