MeT Predicts Light to Moderate Rain and Snowfall in Kashmir

Weather department here has forecast light to moderate rain and snow at widespread places in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that there is also possibility of light rain and snow at a few places on Thursday. Generally dry weather is expected from March 15-20, he said.

Regarding temperature, he said, most places witnessed a drop with Srinagar recording a minimum of 5.4°C against 5.9°C on the previous night.

It was above normal by 1.7°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 3.4°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 4.2°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 4.5°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.1°C and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.6°C, Batote 7.5°C and Bhaderwah 5.1°C, he said. (GNS)

