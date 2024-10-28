Kashmir

MeT Predicts Light Rain, Snow in North, Central Kashmir Tomorrow

Srinagar, Oct 28: Kashmir’s weather department Monday said although the weather would remain cloudy, there are possibility of light rain and snow over the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir tomorrow.

For the rest of days till Nov 7 including today, MeT said the weather would be generally dry.

The department advised farmers to continue harvesting, safely storage harvested crops and other farm operations.

The weather department said, there is a possibility of mist/shallow fog over plains of Kashmir during morning hours from 1st November onwards.

