MeT forecasts rains, warns of cloudbursts

Srinagar, Aug 16: The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rains and thundershowers in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir between August 17 and 19, warning that the conditions may trigger cloudbursts, flashfloods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas.

Officials said there is a forecast of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places during this period, with heavy rainfall expected in parts of the Jammu division, including Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, and Kathua. Moderate to intense showers are also likely over Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts, along with brief but intense showers in some parts of the Kashmir division, accompanied by gusty winds.

“This weather transition may likely cause cloudbursts and flashfloods at a few vulnerable places, along with landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones,” officials said, adding that people should avoid water bodies, streams, river embankments, and unstable structures.

The advisory has also urged travelers, transporters, tourists, and trekkers to plan their journeys carefully, given the weather conditions.

The department further stated that between August 20 and 22, the weather will turn generally hot and humid across the region, with brief spells of thundershowers at a few places. A fresh spell of light to moderate rain and thundershowers is likely from August 23 to 25 at many places in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.