Srinagar, June 19:A local weather department has forecasted hot and humid weather in next 5 days in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the forecast till June 23, the MeT department official said that mainly dry was expected but a brief spell of shower/thunderstorm mainly towards late afternoon or evening can’t be ruled out.

“Hot and humid weather is expected for next 5 days in whole J&K,” he said.

A meteorological department official here told that in the 24 hours till 0830 hours, mostly last evening, Jammu city received 18.9mm of rain, Katra 18.8mm, Kathua 48.6mm, Batote and Bhaderwah traces while Gulmarg received 9.2mm and Pahalgam traces.

Regarding outlook during June 24-26, he said, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning was likely at scattered to fairly widespread places(60%).”

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.9°C against 17.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 15.2°C against 13.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of9.6°C against 8.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 13.2°C against 13.6°C on the previous night and it was normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.1°C against 14.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.5°C against 10.8°C on previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.7°C against 27.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 16.8°C (2.6 °C above normal), Batote 19.8°C (3.8°C above normal), Katra 20.2°C (1.9°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 17.0°C (above normal by 3.3°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 8.8°C and 11.2°C respectively, he said.