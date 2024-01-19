JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, has sanctioned a meritorious scholarship of Rs 19 lakh in favour of 374 wards of serving, retired, as well as the deceased police personnel.

A statement said that Rs 17,42,000 has been sanctioned in favour of 344 wards of the serving police personnel for securing 80 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2022-23.

Vide another order, the statement said, a scholarship amount of Rs 1.3 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 26 wards of the deceased police personnel.

Similarly, scholarship has been sanctioned in favour of four wards of the retired police personnel, added the statement.

The meritorious scholarship schemes of Jammu and Kashmir Police include scholarships for wards of serving, deceased and martyred police personnel/SPOs for performing exceptionally in different examinations