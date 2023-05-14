Mumbai: Mothers’ love is often considered to be one of the purest and most unconditional forms of love as they are deeply devoted to their children. It is often said that there is nothing a mother wouldn’t do for her child.

Motherhood can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience, but it can also be challenging and demanding at times. They are angelic and the reason for one’s existence.

Films never fail to deliver whistle-worthy dialogues. In fact, some of the famous dialogues of moms make us emotional and nostalgic, and their impact remains etched in our memories. Mother’s Day is here, let’s revisit this ultimate list of Maa dialogues.

‘Mere paas maa hai’

Remember the iconic dialogue from Late Yash Chopra directed ‘Deewar’? The conference has mesmerized everyone and people even use it in memes nowadays. This one is still regarded as the most famous dialogue of all maa dialogues. In the scene, Shashi Kapoor being a cop confronts his nefarious brother (Amitabh Bachchan).

‘Tu abhi itna bhi ameer nahi hua, ki apni maa ko khareed sake’

‘Ammi jaan kehti thi koi dhanda chota nahi hota’

The famous dialogue, ‘Ammi jaan kehti thi koi dhanda chota nahi hota’ Aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota’ from Rahul Dholakia directed ‘Raees’ by megastar Shahrukh Khan continues to echo amongst us and provide a zeal to do something in life.