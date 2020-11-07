Mercury slips below zero for the first time in Srinagar this season

Srinagar: The night temperature in Srinagar went below freezing point for the first time this season, with mercury settling at minus 0.9 degree Celsius during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Pahalgam, in south Kashmir, was the coldest place in Kashmir valley with the minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The night temperatures in some other parts of the Valley also settled below freezing point with Kupwara registering the temperature at minus 1.7 degree Celsius and Qazigund minus 0.6 degree Celsius.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg registered the temperature at minus 0.8 degree Celsius, 0.2 degree lesser own from the previous night.

Drass was the coldest recorded place in the Ladakh Union Territory with the mercury settling at a low of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius.

Leh recorded a temperature of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, as compared to the previous night’s minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.