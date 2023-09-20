Nana Patekar is gearing up for the release of his next, The Vaccine War. The veteran actor talked about the emergence of OTT in a new interview with DNA.

He talked about the recent rise of OTT that has given more opportunities for average-looking actors to showcase their talent.

What Nana said

Speaking to DNA, Nana said, “Uss waqt hum ko chance milta nahi tha. Humare jaise chehre le ke aaye hue log ko. Jaise Om (Puri) ko chehra nahi tha, Irrfan ka koi chehra nahi tha. Mera koi chehra nahi tha, Manoj (Bajpayee) ko koi chehra nahi tha. Raghubir (Yadav) ko chehra nahi tha.

Ab hum sabko ek stage mil gaya hai apna hunar dikhane ka. Logo ne unko pehchaan liya, aur unhe achha kehne lage (We didn’t get our chance that time.

Actors with average looks like me, Om Puri, Irrfan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Raghubir Yadav didn’t get their chance. But now will OTT, we have a stage, where we showcase our talents and people accept us).

After the emergence of OTT, the artistes have another medium after theatre and cinema to showcase their talents.”