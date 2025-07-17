Mental health counselling session held at Central Jail

SRINAGAR, JULY 17: In a dedicated effort to support the mental well-being of incarcerated individuals, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, in collaboration with trained counselors from the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), conducted a mental health counseling session for jail inmates at Central Jail Srinagar.

The programme was held under the chairmanship and guidance of Tasleem Arief, Chairman DLSA (Principal District and Sessions Judge), Srinagar, and under the supervision of Sajad Ur Rehman, Sub-Judge/ Secretary, DLSA Srinagar. The session aimed to address the psychological issues faced by inmates and provide therapeutic interventions through structured counselling.

A team of trained mental health professionals namely Dr.Aijaz Ahmad Suhaff, Assistant Professor (Psychiatry), and Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Wagay from IMHANS, along with Para Legal volunteers and DLSA’s LSUM unit members and Legal Aid Defence Counsels interacted with the inmates and provided one-on-one and group counseling sessions.

During the session, inmates were encouraged to express their thoughts, emotions, and challenges. The counselors also educated them on coping mechanisms, stress management techniques, and the importance of mental health in rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Speaking on the occasion, an official of DLSA Srinagar emphasized the importance of such initiatives in ensuring the holistic development and human rights of prisoners.