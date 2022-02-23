Another Muslim celebrity has bid goodbye to showbiz to rediscover her relationship with Almighty Allah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehjabi Siddiqui, who participated in the 11th season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss decided to ‘obey Allah’.

“I am writing this because I was very upset for 2 years. I had no understanding as to what to do to feel good. When a person commits a sin, then the shame of sin ends in a short time, but the bad deed remains till the doom. Meine mehsoos kiya ke mein apni asal zindagi ko bhoolkar duniya ki dikhawe wali zindagi jee rahi thi (I realized that forgetting my real life, I was living the life of the world),” she wrote.

“Human beings can be at peace by disobeying Allah. No matter how hard you try to please people and no matter how much time you devote, they will never appreciate you. It is better that you spend your time pleasing Allah. This will make me and you better,” she added.

Mehjabin also spoke about how Sana Khan inspired her. “I was following sister Sana Khan for a year. I used to like her words very much. I was watching her videos which awakened me,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The happiness that I got by submitting to Allah, I cannot describe in words. What I was looking for, I got it by worshipping Allah. Now I have decided that I will always be in Hijab Inshallah. May Allah forgive my sins, grant me the ability to walk on the right path,” she concluded.