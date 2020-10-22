Mehbooba Mufti chairs first party meeting in open air after 370 abrogation

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday chaired the first party meeting after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last year on August 05.

Mehbooba chaired a meeting of party leaders in the lawns of her Gupkar residence ten days after she was released from the 14-month-long detention.

Party President @MehboobaMufti Chairing meeting of party's top leadership in Srinagar to deliberate on the prevailing situation in J&K. pic.twitter.com/SXkxFNZaUI — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) October 22, 2020

PDP Vice President, Abdul Rehman Veeri said that a meeting was chaired by the party president during which the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and party affairs were discussed.

He said during the meeting, it was impressed to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. “It was stressed upoun to constitute new units in the respective districts or blocks in the places where the units were dissolved,” he said.

The PDP chief also asked the leaders to identify and fill the gaps at the grassroots level, he informed.

Meanwhile, the party spokesman Syed Suhail Bukhari in a statement said that the party’s top leadership, while endorsing the stance of the party president on the August 5 events and a united response there to, has “reiterated that these events that saw illegal and unconstitutional disempowerment being perpetrated on the people of J&K unilaterally, is not only unacceptable but would be fought against in unison by the people of J&K.”

“The Party President Mehbooba Mufti chaired the meeting of the party’s top leadership here to discuss and deliberate upon the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir. It was the first such meeting after her release from over 14 months long detention and was attended by top party office bearers and leaders. The leadership unanimously endorsed the stance taken by the party president on the issue of August 5 events as well as her commitment to a united response to these events,” the statement read.

The meeting was attended by the Party Vice President A R Veeri, General Secretary G N Lone Hanjura, Naeem Akhter, Muhammad Sartaj Madni, Dr Mehboob Beg, Nizam ud Din Bhat, Syed Farooq Andrabi, Sofi Abdul Gaffar, Pirzada Mansoor Hussain, Aasiya Naqash, Advocate Muhammad Yusuf Bhat, Fayaz Ahamd Mir, Agha Syed Mohsin, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Safina Beg, Aijaz Ahamd Mir, Anjum Fazili, Nazir Ahmad Khan & Waheed ur Rehman Parra. (With inputs from KNO)