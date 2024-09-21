Mega voter awareness event held at Goripora 25-AC Eidgah

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 21: In a bid to promote voter awareness and increase electoral participation, a mega event under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program was held at the Goripora area of the 25-Eidgah constituency. The event witnessed a vibrant display of activity and civic responsibility as hundreds gathered for the Mega SVEEP event, organized under the directions of the District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, to energize and educate the common masses of the area about the importance of voting.

Today’s event began with a cycle rally flagged off from Bakshipora by Shabina Kyser, District Nodal Officer SVEEP, in the presence of Deputy CEO Anjum Raja, to promote voter participation. The rally culminated at the main venue, Goripora Park. A “Run for Democracy” rally took off from Palpora, in which school students, teachers, BLOs, and members of the local community participated, promoting voter awareness through banners and slogans.

At the main venue, Nighat Parveen, Nodal Officer SVEEP for 25-AC Eidgah, who spearheaded these efforts, emphasized the importance of every citizen’s involvement in the democratic process. She said, “Our goal is to ensure that every eligible voter is informed, engaged, and empowered to make their voice heard.” Mohd. Iqbal Zargar, ARO 25-Eidgah, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, addressed the gathering and highlighted the role of voting in strengthening democracy. He added that SVEEP events remain a cornerstone of electoral preparedness and that the administration is dedicated to maintaining momentum through continued educational initiatives and outreach efforts.

The day-long program witnessed substantial participation from young voters and other members of the community, reflecting robust engagement with the democratic process. A festive atmosphere prevailed as cultural and sports activities filled the day. Students from various schools participated in traditional Kashmiri performances, including Ladishah, Rouf folk songs, and dramatic skits, which entertained and conveyed strong voter awareness messages.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Abid Yousuf Miskeen, reinforcing the ongoing need for voter engagement and the indispensable role of the electorate in the success of democratic processes. Prizes and certificates were also distributed by the ARO Eidgah and the Nodal Officer SVEEP Eidgah among the participants of various events held under the program.