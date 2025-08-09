Mega Ayush Camp receives overwhelming response

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 09: A free Mega Ayush camp was organised today by the Ayush unit, RSGC, in collaboration with Whizzy World, at Hussani Park, Hassna Abad Rainawari.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with 453 beneficiaries availing themselves of expert medical advice and medication from a dedicated team. The medical team, led by Dr. Qurat, Dr. Ayub, Dr. Saimun, Dr. Mushtaq, pharmacist Nazir Ahmad, Misba (outsource staff), and Mohd Qasim (NO), worked tirelessly throughout the day to serve a steady stream of patients.

Local residents expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the Department of Ayush, DAO Srinagar, and all staff involved, thanking them for organizing an event that made quality healthcare accessible to all, especially those in need. The successful camp highlights the strong commitment of the Ayush department and its partners towards community health and wellbeing. Several attendees praised the organizers for their dedication and expressed hope that such initiatives will continue in the future.