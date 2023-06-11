Actress-model Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child in May. Now, as the little one turns one month old, the couple has revealed their son’s name on social media. In a joint post, Gauahar and Zaid shared a lovely image with their son and announced that they have named him Zehaan. In the caption, they said, “Our ZEHAAN.

Revealing our little one’s name, Ma Sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for your love, seeking your continued blessings for him, and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan. He sends his love,” and added a bunch of heart emojis.

Zaid Darbar wrote in the comments, “My life in one frame.” In response, mom-to-be, actress Dipika Kakar said, “Mashallah. Lots of love…” Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Congratulations.” Raghu Ram said, “Such a lovely name! Big love to all of you!” Gauahar Khan’s sister Nigaar Z Khan wrote, “Masha Allah my superman. Meri Jaan my Zehaan.”

On the occasion of Mother’s Day recently, Gauahar Khan wrote, “So it’s past 12 am, past 1 day of my first Mother’s Day as a New MoM, n yes, I didn’t have the energy to be glammed up for my first post as a Mother too , but boy, am I grateful. Alhamdulillah, for everything and for everyone who made it so special for me. Just holding my baby is my best gift from Allah ! Allahumma baarik fihi. Every year I wrote a post for all the mothers who have impacted my life, but the most special thing about 2023 Mother’s Day for me was my Mom wishing me happy Mother’s Day beta.”

Announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar had posted, “It’s a Boy. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”