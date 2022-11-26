Riyadh: A devotee delivered a baby in the courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah after she went into sudden labour.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the baby’s father named her Taiba.

“Today an on-site medical team safely delivered a woman of a child in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque after an emergency call” pic.twitter.com/mCIqzC4K8V — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) November 24, 2022

Director General of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SCRA) in the region, Ahmed Al-Zahrani, said on Friday, “The volunteer team from SCRA, which is part of the Ambulance Center in Al-Haram, rushed to the site to help a pregnant woman who had reported an emergency.”

The team discovered the woman in a critical state as she was about to give birth.

He added that immediately the team intervened according to the protocol for such cases, and started the delivery process, with the support of a health practitioner who was present at the site and completed the case of childbirth and the successful exit of the fetus.

Al-Zahrani explained that the mother and newborn baby girl were transferred to the Bab Jibril Health Center after checking on them, stressing that these are considered cases that require intensive medical efforts.

Al-Zahrani said that the SCRA team’s ability to manage the situation and provide impressive medical care is the result of efforts to intensify specialized medical courses and provide emergency training for all volunteers.