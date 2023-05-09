Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s first woman yoga guru Nouf Al-Marwaai will represent the kingdom at the G20 side event in India in September.
Nouf Al-Marwaai has been invited to deliver a speech at the C20 program, which will be held under the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Land, One Family, One Future Through Yoga).
Through Al-Marwaai’s participation, the Kingdom coordinates various events and activities of the program to realize the G20 message of development, peaceful coexistence, and the promotion of health and well-being through sports, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
“I am pleased and honored to represent our dear Kingdom in the international forum of the civil society group @C20EG within the G20 programs in the Republic of India 🇮🇳 2023 AD in support of the practice of yoga. I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to our wise leadership and His Highness the Minister of Sports @AbdulazizTF for the unlimited support for women,” Nouf Al-Marwaai tweeted on May 4.
On May 2, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Nouf Al-Marwaai in Riyadh and congratulated her for her work.
In turn, Nouf Al-Marwaai took to Twitter and wrote, “Meeting with the Honorable Minister of State for External Affairs, Gov of India @MOS_MEA in Riyadh today discussing bilateral exchanges in the field of Yoga & upcoming Yoga activities during India’s G20 Presidency in @C20EG @iccr_hq.”
India is hosting the 18th edition of the G20 summit from September 9 to 10 in New Delhi this year.
“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”- is the way forward.