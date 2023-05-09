Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s first woman yoga guru Nouf Al-Marwaai will represent the kingdom at the G20 side event in India in September.

Nouf Al-Marwaai has been invited to deliver a speech at the C20 program, which will be held under the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Land, One Family, One Future Through Yoga).

Meeting with the Honorable Minister of State for External Affairs, Gov of India @MOS_MEA in Riyadh today discussing bilateral exchanges in the field of Yoga & upcoming Yoga activities during India’s G20 Presidency in @C20EG @iccr_hq pic.twitter.com/deGGFfG6qt — Nouf Almarwaai (@NoufMarwaai) May 2, 2023

Through Al-Marwaai’s participation, the Kingdom coordinates various events and activities of the program to realize the G20 message of development, peaceful coexistence, and the promotion of health and well-being through sports, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“I am pleased and honored to represent our dear Kingdom in the international forum of the civil society group ‎@C20EG within the G20 programs in the Republic of India 🇮🇳 2023 AD in support of the practice of yoga. I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to our wise leadership and His Highness the Minister of Sports ‎@AbdulazizTF for the unlimited support for women,” Nouf Al-Marwaai tweeted on May 4.

On May 2, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Nouf Al-Marwaai in Riyadh and congratulated her for her work.

India is hosting the 18th edition of the G20 summit from September 9 to 10 in New Delhi this year.