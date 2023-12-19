Jammu: For the first time, a J&K athlete has taken to equestrian sport.

Rachit Gupta, 14, qualified for Junior National Equestrian Championship-2023 which is slated to be held in Agram Riding and Polo Academy Bengaluru, Karnataka in a few days from now. At a young age, he earned a good reputation among his peers and contemporaries.

J&K Sports Council in its reach-out program to the talented athletes had recommended him for the trials in the absence of the game-specific association in the union territory. This was one of the measures taken to patronize young athletes excelling at various levels of competitions to prove their mettle at national and international level platforms

ADVERTISEMENT

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor R.R Bhatnagar has congratulated Rachit for taking J&K to the equestrian sports map of the country and sent his best wishes for the national championship.

Also congratulating the budding athlete, Sarmad Hafeez said that the popularity of the sports is growing in the region, and with Rachit taking to the equestrian sports, he may inspire others to pursue this particular sport and in the future country may even get the best rider from the J&K.

Congratulating the budding equestrian athlete, the Secretary of J&K Sports Council said that the council had recommended his participation as a nominee of J&K in future national level competitions and shall lend all possible support to him to excel in the field of equestrian sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachit Gupta, who is a student at Mayo College, Ajmer has been very passionate about horse riding since a very young age and actively started pursuing since he was eight-year-old.

While participating in several horse-riding events, the young athlete was widely acclaimed for his riding skills. He has bagged many medals and titles during all this time.

Rachit is placed in serial No. 26 and is competing in the Children-I Show Jumping category in the event.