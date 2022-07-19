Riyadh: A 14-year-old Saudi girl has set Guinness World Record for being the youngest female to publish a series of books, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Ritaj Alhazmi was aged 12 years 295 days at the time of her record being verified.

“Treasure of the Lost Sea,” “Portal of the Hidden World,” and “Beyond the Future World” are all titles of novels written by the Ritaj.

Ritaj pens fiction for children to help them think more creatively and expand their imagination, selling books through its online store and many other online portals.

She began writing short stories and diaries at the age of six and received great attention and support from her family and friends

At the age of seven, Ritaj started visiting libraries in Saudi Arabia. She began publishing her first novel in English when she was ten years old.

Ritaj Alhazmi began writing short stories at the age of six with the support of her family, who sent her on special creative writing courses. (Photo: SPA)

The first novel, written in English and titled “Treasure of the Lost Sea,” was published in 2019.

Her second book, titled “Portal of the Hidden World,” was published in November 2020. She followed this up with her third novel, “Beyond the Future World,” published in 2021.

Ritaj recently completed writing the fourth novel in the series “The Passage to the Unknown,” as she carries on her march to inspire the children of the world to chase their dreams. She is currently working on publishing a new book on the future of climate titled “The Day Before 2050.”

Ritaj was born in Dhahran, Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia speaks Arabic, and English and is learning Japanese too.