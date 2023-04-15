Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Indian businessman Dr. Azad Moopen announced to donate Dirhams 5 million (Rs 11,11,92,725) over a period of five years to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder, chairman, and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, contribution to the initiative is in line with Aster DM Healthcare’s humanitarian efforts to help those in need and support the UAE’s vision and its grand initiatives to help the underprivileged and malnourished in poor communities.

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is a great initiative by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to address the problem of global hunger. We are honored to be part of this caring mission for the past years whereby millions of underprivileged people across the world were fed.”

1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign

The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, which started on the first day of Ramzan, was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramzan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives, starting in Ramzan 2020 with ’10 Million Meals’ campaign, followed by ‘100 Million Meals’ in Ramzan 2021 and ‘1 Billion Meals’ in Ramzan 2022.

Dubai’s 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign has raised a total of Dirhams 750 million (Rs 16,67,73,05,655) in 20 days, a result of contributions from 120,000 donators including major contributors, individuals, businesses, and private- and public organizations.