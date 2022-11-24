A 19-year-old girl has opened a tea kiosk in Odisha to save money for her IAS preparation after graduation.

Odisha TV reported that Subhalakhmi runs a tea stall to realize her IAS dream. Her father’s daily income is Rs 250 which is not enough for running a family and fulfilling everyone’s needs at home. Her mother is a diabetic. Thus, she decided to do something so that she could provide financial support to her family and provides medicine to her ailing mother on time.

“My father is a daily wage earner. My mother is a homemaker. We are three siblings. Currently, I am pursuing Plus III 1st year. Following my competition of graduation, I dream to become an IAS. I would like to achieve my goal by working hard as I believe there is no shortcut to success except hard work and strong willpower. I want nothing more in the world than to make my dream come true through hard work,” Subhalakhmi told Odisha TV

“Her dream is to crack the UPSC examination and become an IAS officer after graduation. He approached me saying she does not want to become a burden for her family and she would like to do something so that she could fund her own education and become a helping hand to her father. I urged the coal market committee to allow her to open a tea stall. The committee said yes to her,” her friend said.