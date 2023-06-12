Kairan Quazi has created history for being the youngest person ever hired by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Hailed as an American prodigy now, Kairan Quazi will be the youngest Software Engineer at Elon Musk’s organization. The boy got worldwide attention after Musk’s company made an announcement that, “SpaceX hires the best, brightest and smartest engineers in the world, even a 14-year-old by the name of Kairan Quazi, who will start his new job on SpaceX’s Starlink team on July 31. Congrats Kairan and welcome to the @SpaceX team!”

Earlier, Kairan said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday: “I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a software engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”

The post came shortly before his graduation from Santa Clara University’s school of engineering, becoming the youngest person to do so, the Seattle Times reported. He’s planning to make the move from Pleasanton, California with his mother to start work at SpaceX in Redmond, Washington, per the report.