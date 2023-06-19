Shubham Kaushal, the third-generation owner of Kaushal Sweets located in Lalkurti, had a unique idea to bring the samosa into the spotlight.

He decided to create a massive 12-kilogram samosa, which he named the ‘Bahubali’ samosa.

This gigantic snack has become a popular alternative to traditional birthday cakes, as people now order the Bahubali samosa to celebrate their birthdays.

The Bahubali samosa has also gained attention on social media, attracting influencers and food bloggers who frequent Kaushal Sweets. The shop has received queries from both locals and people living in other parts of the country, resulting in around 40-50 advance orders for the samosa.

Preparing the 12-kilogram samosa is a time-consuming task. It takes approximately six hours for the chefs at Kaushal Sweets to make it. Filling the pastry cone with a delicious combination of potatoes, peas, spices, paneer, and dry fruits accounts for around seven kilograms of the samosa’s weight. The frying process alone takes over 90 minutes and requires the efforts of three cooks.

To make the celebration even more exciting, Kaushal Sweets has introduced a challenge. Anyone who can devour the entire 12-kilogram samosa within 30 minutes stands a chance to win a prize of Rs 71,000.

The Bahubali samosa costs around Rs 1,500, reflecting its size and ingredients. It is considered the largest samosa in the country, further adding to its novelty and appeal.

With its unique concept and popularity, the Bahubali samosa has brought recognition to Kaushal Sweets and the district of Meerut, known for its delectable sweets such as ‘revri’ and ‘gajak.’