Samba: Press Information Bureau, Jammu, today organized Rural Media Workshop, ` Vartalap’. at Samba.

The workshop was inaugurated jointly by Additional Director General, Northern Region, Rajinder Chaudhry, and Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta in presence of Ayushi Puri, Assistant Director, and Sheikh Mudasir Amin, Media & Communications Officer, PIB, Jammu.

In his address during the workshop, Rajinder Chaudhary said that the media at the district and sub-district levels must use PIB backgrounders containing valuable information for development stories with infographics that must be brought to the public for information and feedback. He further emphasized that media should follow and use PIB Fact-check to counter false information and rumors that sometimes confuse the public when some false information is viral on different social media platforms. Chaudhry also gave a presentation about various media activities carried out by the Press Information Bureau, J&K, and Central Bureau of Communication, J&K.

In her inaugural address, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta appreciated the efforts of the Press Information Bureau, Jammu for organizing this media workshop which is the best platform for a dialogue between media and government that is the need of the hour. She further said that this is the era of revolution, reforms, and transition being technology driven when 225 public services are online for the welfare of the public at large. She emphasized that the need of the hour is to inform the public through media about these online services so that they will be able to make the best use of these online services for their all-around welfare.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Samba, Dr. Sanjeev said that Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme is a game changer in the delivery of health services throughout the country for being able to provide free medical treatment to the masses, especially for those who could not afford the treatment earlier. He also informed that Ayushman Bharat has achieved saturation of a hundred percent in district Samba.

Tehsildar Samba, Mohit Gupta in his address informed about various transitions brought about in the revenue department to bring about more efficiency and transparency. He told about certain online services in the revenue department like e-UNNAT, LRIS (Land Records Information System), RAS (Rapid Assessment System), etc. that provide public services hassle-free with a hundred percent transparency.

District Social Welfare Officer, Samba, Deep Kumar said that the Social Welfare Department has now shifted totally from offline to online mode and now the public has been able to avail the benefits of all the social welfare schemes in the shortest possible time. He also informed that Mahila Shakti Kendra and One Stop Centre with toll-free numbers have been established in district Samba for the welfare of women. He emphasized that Social Welfare Department has now a deep penetration at the grassroots level which is the reason that the public is informed about the schemes and programs in time now.

Assistant Director, Press Information Bureau, Ayushi Puri in her concluding remarks emphasized the importance of Vartalap which is a platform for journalists working at the district level to gain some insights about their role in development journalism and responsible reporting. Besides investigative journalism, the media should focus on development journalism.

During the Vartalap, the journalists put forward some issues regarding welfare and accreditation before Rajinder Chaudhry.

Besides media from Samba, the Vartalap was attended by ADDC Samba, Rajinder Singh, ADC Samba, Souram Chand Sharma, Media and Communications Officer, PIB, Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin and District Information Officer, Samba, Ajay Sharma.