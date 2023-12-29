Srinagar, Dec 29 : MD & CEO Baldev Prakash Friday unveiled the J&K Bank’s Wall Calendar for the year 2024 in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta amid rounds of applause from General Managers and other senior officers here at the corporate headquarters. With a theme of ‘Timeless Treasures’, the Bank has showcased the fast-emerging scenic spots on the tourist-maps of J&K and Ladakh UTs in its Wall Calendar -2024. He also launched the Bank’s e-Calendar – 2024 on the occasion.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “J&K Bank Calendar continues to be the most sought-after thing in J&K and Ladakh during this time of the year, for, people consider it as a prized souvenir worth round the year presence in their homes and offices across the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Besides a great tool of brand promotion for the Bank during the last many decades, our calendars have showcased Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh along with their diversity to exhibit the nature’s charming beauty weaving different cultures and varied geographies together into a uniquely beautiful tapestry.”

While acknowledging the overwhelming public sentiment as validation of the love and trust for the Bank in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, he said, “With annual tourist arrival numbers burgeoning to over 2 crore, the theme of ‘Timeless Treasure’ for Calendar 2024 is also an attempt to further showcase and popularise some of the fast-emerging tourist destinations in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being significant stakeholders in the development of tourism and its allied industry, the idea also is to leverage the brand appeal of the Bank to engage the larger public attention towards these fast emerging destinations so that these places also get important spots in the itinerary of major tour and travel companies across the country and abroad”, he said, adding further that e-Calendar has also been continued to mark our presence on every digital platform and ensure that the people have access to our calendar on the go.

Wishing the people of J&K and Ladakh well for the upcoming year in general and Bank’s customers across the country in particular, MD & CEO asserted, “On this occasion, I also extend my best New Year wishes to the people and pray that the year 2024 finds them happy and healthy with peace and prosperity.”

Earlier, the Bank’s General Manager Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai briefed the MD about the process that resulted in the making of Calendar -2024. He said, “Wall calendar has an iconic place in J&K and Ladakh and people crave for it at the onset of a new year. It has served as a great tool of brand promotion for the Bank as well as J&K and Ladakh. Its presence in peoples’ homes also acts as an effective medium of brand recall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the fast-emerging tourist spots on the scenic-map of J&K and Ladakh covered in the Calendar are Tulip Garden in Sanasar Jammu, Hanle Village in Ladakh, Bangus Valley in Kupwara Kashmir, Botapathri in Gulmarg Kashmir, Tso Moriri Lake in Ladakh and Jai Valley in Bhaderwah Jammu.