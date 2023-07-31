New Delhi: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the result of round 1 of seat allotment of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counseling.

A notice issued by the MCC on Sunday, read: “The final result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling is now available for candidates. The allotment letters can be downloaded from 07:00 p.m. of 30.07.2023 and reporting shall be commenced from 10:00 a.m. of 31.07.2023.”

“It is further mentioned to all the candidates that uploading of documents to the MCC portal for candidates is optional. Whereas the candidates have to report physically along with all the essential documents to the allotted college,” it said.

According to the notice, candidates have to give willingness at the time of reporting to the allotted college if they wish to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2.

The candidates can access their seat allotment at mcc.nic.in.