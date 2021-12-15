Salman Khan is over the moon for receiving a warm welcome from Saudi Arabian fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan and his team opened up on the live performance and the active crowd they witnessed. They were spotted having a gala time, pulling each other’s legs while flashing bright smiles across their faces.

“The audience in Riyadh was one of the best audiences I have seen. They were simply enjoying themselves and we’re banging their heads. They were interactive”, he said.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following. The actor recently returned from the Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh along with a series of celebrated actors including Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma, and more.

Salman Khan also met Prince Mohammad bin Salman and promised to shoot his next movie in Saudi Arabia,

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia recently hosted its first-ever film festival and lifted the ban on cinemas

“From our side, we promise that we will come here more often, we will do our best to entertain you, we will get our movies here, we will get our concerts here, we will give you my kind of entertainment, good, clean, enjoyable entertainment,” said Salman after meeting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

He praised the government for a change in the environment in Saudi Arabia. “I was here a few months ago in Dammam, I saw change then, and I see in these few months a tremendous change all over again. The fact that we are performing here for the first time is a change. I see the change on all your faces, I see smiles on your faces, and what better than having a smile on your face.”

He promised continuous entertainment to his fans here, saying, “I promise you that I very soon will come again with a lot more movies and entertainment for you. We will try some movies which I can shoot here as there are so many beautiful locations. Moreover, whenever I am required in Saudi Arabia for concerts and entertainment I will be available for that,” he said.