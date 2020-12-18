MBBS students protest against SKIMS for not resuming clinical classes

Srinagar: As many as 250 MBBS students on Friday morning staged a protest in the premises of SKIMS Medical College Srinagar against the administration for not commencing clinical classes.

The students assembled within the premises of SKIMS Srinagar to register their protest and press for their demands.

The protesting MBBS students said that for the past over six months not a single clinical class was held even as the administration has not vacated the designated Covid staff from the hostels.

They said that the protest was organized against the administration “who for the past six months have deliberately kept them away from the classrooms.”

“The Covid staff has been accommodated at the hostels for which students have already paid,” they said, adding that no clinical posting has been done so far since the entire hospital has been designated as Covid hospital.

“Even now, the Covid staff has occupied the hostel rooms despite the students have already paid the hefty amount as hostel fee. After repeated requests to shift them, nothing was done by the administration leaving the students to suffer and face immense problems”, they said.

The MBBS students said that due to the neglecting attitude of the administration especially Principal SKIMS Medical College, eight students have so far tested positive for Covid-19 after they came in contact with the Covid staff within the hostel which is highly worrying and disturbing for the students.

“We are not being allowed to enter the hospital or college entirely for the clinical purpose, which has taken a hit at our academics while the classes are only held at wards,” they said.

They said that the recent annual examination was held in the hotels (Private accommodation).

“We were forced to live outside and appear in the examination,” they said.