by Monitor News Desk

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, vice-president AIMPLB, dies at 83; UP CM, J&K LG condole demise

Lucknow: Prominent Islamic scholar and vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, 83, breathed his last on Tuesday night at a hospital in Lucknow. The well-known Shia cleric is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Chief minister Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Sadiq, a Uttar Pradesh government statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha too expressed his condolences on the demise of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq.

“Saddened to learn about the passing away of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq. He was an Eminent Islamic scholar, noted educationist, preacher and harbinger of communal unity & progressive thinking”, said the Lt Governor.

Also Read

In his message, the Lt Governor expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers and prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


Leave a Reply