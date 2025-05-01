Massive Wildfires Rage Near Jerusalem; Thousands Evacuated

Jerusalem, Apr 30: One of Israel’s largest wildfires in recent history has erupted on the outskirts of Jerusalem, prompting mass evacuations and a call for international aid. The blaze, which began on Memorial Day, has scorched nearly 3,000 acres and injured at least 13 people, though no fatalities have been reported so far.

Fanned by dry conditions and powerful winds reaching 90-100 km/h, the fires spread rapidly along Route 1—connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv—forcing people to abandon their vehicles and flee. Videos showed plumes of thick smoke engulfing the Jerusalem hills, prompting authorities to shut down major roads and restrict access to national parks and forests.

Over 160 firefighting teams and dozens of aircraft, including military helicopters and C-130J Super Hercules planes, are battling the flames. Despite these efforts, officials warn that full containment remains a distant goal.

“The fire in the Jerusalem Hills may be the largest there has ever been in this country,” said Shmulik Friedman, commander of the Fire and Rescue Service’s Jerusalem District.

As a result of the escalating situation, Israel’s Independence Day celebrations were cancelled, with ceremonies pre-recorded for public viewing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning that the fire could breach the city limits of Jerusalem if strong western winds persist.

In response to Israel’s request for international support, Ukraine has dispatched a firefighting aircraft, with Spain, France, Romania, Croatia, and Italy also pledging assistance.