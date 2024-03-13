Massive Fire in Srinagar Leaves Four Houses Damaged

At least four houses were damaged in a fire incident in Islaam Yarbal area of Pathar Masjid in Srinagar’s Downtown late last night, officials said.

An official told that around 01:15 am fire broke out in one of the houses near Pathar Masjid.

He said that in the incident at least four residential houses were damaged, while no loss of life was reported.

The official said that the cause of fire was being ascertained—(KNO)

