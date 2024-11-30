Massive Fire at Railway Station Damages 200 Vehicles

Varanasi: At least 200 two-wheelers were charred as a massive fire broke out in the vehicle parking area of Varanasi’s Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Saturday.

Visuals show a huge blaze in the parking area as officials of the fire brigade and police department were engaged in dousing the fire. In one of the videos, a team of police officials can be seen bringing a water hose to the incident site and splashing water on the fire. Massive smoke and a haze due to the smoke can also be seen.

Around 12 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot to extinguish the fire, along with teams of Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police team, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries.

According to the initial investigation, the fire was caused due to a short circuit.

“There were some cycles too that have been burnt…The fire was due to a short circuit. We are conducting further investigation,” CO GRP Kunwar Bahadur Singh said.

Most of the two-wheelers that were burnt in the incident belong to railway employees, officials said.

“I parked my bike around 12 am…One of the people near the vehicle parking told me that one short circuit had already taken place around 11 pm and was fixed. After a few hours, one passenger told me that there was a huge fire outside. I took out my bike and parked it on the other side…Soon after, the fire had spread across the parking lot,” a railway employee said.

The fire was put out after two hours, officials said.