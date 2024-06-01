Massive Fire at Delhi’s Kashmere Gate Police Station

New Delhi: The Kashmere Gate Metro police station in Delhi burst into flames last night, leaving the facility in ruins. The fire incident was reported to the Delhi Fire Department around 12:45 am.

At least 12 fire brigade vehicles were swiftly dispatched to the scene to tackle the inferno. The fire rapidly engulfed the police station, consuming everything from the record room to the cupboards, barracks, and files. The Kashmere Gate Metro police station also houses the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Metro.

According to the police, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries. However, the fire has resulted in the complete destruction of numerous documents and other crucial items stored within the station.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and will be determined following a thorough investigation, police said.

