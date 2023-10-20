Srinagar: A massive decline in river water level has caused a major power deficit in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite the decline in water levels, the Power Development Department (PDD) is supplying 2200 MWs of power against the availability of 1400 MWs. The government is procuring 700 MWs through power exchange.

Of the total power distribution, the government is supplying 1200 MWs to Kashmir and 1000 MWs to the Jammu region.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan here, Principal Secretary PDD H Rajesh Prasad said that this year, there has been a drastic decline in the water level of rivers and streams in J&K. “This resulted in a huge dip in the local power generation in the UT.

“In June-July, our generation would remain between 1000 MWs to 1050 MWs. In September this year, power generation went down to 750 MWs and in October it reduced to 250 MWs only,” said Prasad with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in tow.

He said that the Power department is still supplying power at a subsidized rate per unit to consumers.

About the curtailment in metered and non-metered areas, the Secretary PDD said that in the peak winter season, they will get additional power quota and the flow of same has started. “We will be utilizing the additional power quota in winters when demand reaches peak,” he said.

He said that in the next three to five years, Transmission and Distribution losses would be reduced to 20 percent. “The system has been augmented and the process is on. We will be able to reduce the power T&D losses to 20 percent in the next few years,” he said.