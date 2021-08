Srinagar: A shrine was damaged in a massive fire that broke out in Waniyar area of Safa Kadal here on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in Saboor Baba shrine in Waniyar area of Safa Kadal in the morning today.

KM/Umar Ganie

Official sources said that the shrine was fully damaged in the massive blaze that broke out due to a “short circuit”.

The fire tenders also rushed to the spot and doused the flames. (KNO)