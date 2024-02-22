Massive Avalanche in Gulmarg: several skiers missing

One skier died on Thursday after an avalanche hit Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir while several foreigners remained trapped. An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow on the slope of a mountain which may get triggered by many factors. There was an avalanche warning as J&K recorded incessant rainfall, snowfall in the past few days.

Officials said the avalanche on Thursday struck the Kongdoori slopes where many foreigners went without local residents. Five skiers have been rescued and are being treated in a local hospital. Personnel of the Army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are carrying out rescue-cum-search operations.

