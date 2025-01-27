New Delhi, January 27: In a momentous recognition of efforts in environmental conservation and water body rejuvenation, Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman of Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), was invited as a special guest by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to witness the grand 76th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. The honor marks a significant acknowledgment of his tireless dedication to preserving Kashmir’s fragile water ecosystem.

The celebrations continued with a special luncheon next day organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, where Wangnoo had the privilege of meeting Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, along with MoS V. Somaya, MoS Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, Secretary of Water Resources, Debshri Mukharjee & MD National Water Mission Archana Varma. During the event, Wangnoo was presented with a memento, recognizing him as the “Best Water Warrior.”

“This recognition is not just mine but belongs to the dedicated team of NLCO, the supportive administration, and the committed stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to restore and rejuvenate Kashmir’s water bodies. Together, we have shown that collective efforts can drive meaningful change,” Wangnoo said. He dedicated the honor to the ongoing efforts under Mission Ehsaas, NLCO’s flagship initiative, which has seen transformative success in reviving dead water bodies like Khushalsar and Gilsar in Kashmir and revival of springs. He expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Ministry of Jal Shakti for the honour.

As a committed advocate for environmental conservation, Wangnoo reiterated the importance of collaboration and community action to preserve natural resources for future generations. He called upon stakeholders to continue working together for a sustainable and thriving Kashmir.