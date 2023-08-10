In a tragic incident in Hyderabad’s Borabanda neighborhood, a young man lost his life while on a date with his lover. The heart-wrenching incident occurred on Sunday, as 20-year-old Shoaib and his girlfriend were out for a pizza date.

Around midnight, the atmosphere took a distressing turn as the couple heard approaching footsteps, leading them to believe that the girlfriend’s father was drawing near. Fueled by fear, Shoaib made a split-second decision and sought refuge at the rooftop’s edge in a bid to conceal himself. Authorities reported that during this desperate attempt, he lost his footing while attempting to grasp some dangling cables.

Tragically, the fall resulted in severe head injuries for Shoaib, who plummeted from the building’s fourth floor. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, his injuries proved fatal, leading to his passing. The incident occurred around 3 AM, and Shoaib was swiftly transported to Osmania Hospital, where his unfortunate demise was pronounced at 5.30 AM.

In the wake of the heart-rending incident, Shoaib’s father has lodged a complaint with the police, raising suspicions of foul play surrounding his son’s untimely death. Meanwhile, authorities from the Borabanda police precinct have initiated an investigation to ascertain whether Shoaib’s fall was a result of deliberate action or a tragic accident.