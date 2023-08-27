Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to connect with the nation through his renowned ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program at 11 am on Sunday. This monthly radio broadcast on Akashvani allows him to share his reflections with both domestic and international audiences. The upcoming episode, the 104th in the series, promises to be engaging and insightful.

Expressing his anticipation, he tweeted on Saturday, ‘Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. Always a delight to showcase inspiring life stories from all corners of India.’ The broadcast will span Akashvani and Doordarshan networks, the Akashvani website, and the Newsonair mobile app.

The event will also be accessible via live streaming on YouTube channels hosted by Akashvani, DD News, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Following the Hindi broadcast, Akashvani will promptly relay the program in regional languages.

In the previous edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ aired on July 30, the Prime Minister introduced the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil My Country) campaign. Since October 3, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engaging with the nation through his cherished ‘Mann Ki Baat’ initiative.”