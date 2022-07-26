Ganderbal, Jul 26: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday said that to promote local economy, Manasbal festival was organised here and Manasbal will soon be among the popular tourist destinations in the Valley.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of the festival, Mehta said that Manasbal is not such a popular tourist place and to promote it and the local economy here, Manasbal festival was organised today.

He added that Manasbal will soon be among the popular tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley and events like Manasbal festival will help in promoting such places.

Meanwhile, Secretary Tourism Department, Saramd Hafeez said that short and long term measures are being taken by the department to give a flip to tourism sector that will change the socio-economic condition of the people.

While interacting with the local stakeholders, he impressed upon them to take benefit of recently notified Homestay policy and register themselves to get engaged in income generation programmes.

He said that home stays are meant to take the benefits to grassroots level and to benefit the locals through tourism sector.

Director Tourism G N ittoo said government has recommended number of locations for promotion and Manasbal is one among them and the main aim to organise such events is to attract tourists to visit these beautiful places—(KNO)