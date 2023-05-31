One person who was arrested for killing a woman and nibbling on her flesh in a village in Pali, died at MG Hospital in Jodhpur on Tuesday morning.

National media reports said he had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since Saturday.

The 25-year-old man, suspected to be suffering from hydrophobia, had allegedly killed an elderly woman and ate her flesh in Rajasthan’s Pali district following which police arrested the person and admitted him to a hospital.

Doctors at Bangar Hospital had on Saturday said Surendra Thakur, a resident of Mumbai, “is suffering from hydrophobia” — a fear of water caused by late-stage rabies infection — possibly because he was bitten by a “rabid dog” in the past and did not get the right treatment.

According to the police, which quoted eyewitnesses, the incident happened in Saradhana village under Sendra police station on Friday when Shanti Devi (65) had gone to graze her cattle. The accused attacked the woman with a stone and killed her, they said.