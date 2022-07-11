A 42-year-old man has been arrested here for trying to kill a woman after she refused to leave space for him to sleep on a footpath, the police said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested individual has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a foot-path dweller in Paharganj area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said that the an information was received at Mandir Marg police station regarding a woman lying unconscious with head injury near Gate No. 3, Lady Hardinge Hospital after which the police staff immediately rushed to the spot.

“When the police reached there the suspect was seen fleeing away from the spot,” Gugolth said.

The police staff chased the suspected accused and caught him near The Connaught hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, another team of police shifted the woman to the LHMC Hospital for medical aid.

As the woman was unable to give statement, the police questioned guards of the hospital who were there at that time of the incident.

They stated that they heard a loud noise about throwing of a stone on the wall of the LHMC Hospital. They informed their supervisor and they saw the accused person dragging another person on footpath.

“The injured was bleeding from head and accused was also beating him. When the guards intervened, he fled away and was apprehended by them,” the DCP said.

Meantime the police also reached the spot and the accused again tried to flee away, however, was caught by the police.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) against the accused.

During questioning, Manoj Kumar confessed to the crime and disclosed that he came there to sleep and asked the victim to go from there.

“When the victim refused, the accused became furious and tried to kill her with a big stone by hitting on her head,” the official added.