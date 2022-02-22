Bulandshahr: A 30-year-old woman gave a dying declaration against her husband who had slashed her throat with a surgical blade.



As she breathed her last, the woman, Poonam, told the police: “Neeraj mara blade se.”



Poonam, who runs a clinic, got married to Neeraj Singh five years ago. After allegedly facing dowry demands from her husband, she started living separately and opened a therapy clinic.



The couple has a three-year-old child.



According to reports, the husband entered her clinic and slashed her throat with a surgical blade.



Poonam, bleeding profusely, rushed out of the cabin of her clinic and asked her colleagues to call an ambulance. The injured woman then rushed outside the clinic and alerted locals to catch her fleeing husband.



The police reached the spot before the ambulance and a constable recorded her dying declaration. The locals managed to catch Neeraj before he could flee from the spot.



Poonam was declared dead by the doctors when taken to the hospital.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr, Santosh Singh, said that based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, cops have lodged an FIR and booked the accused under charges of murder, domestic violence, and dowry.



He has been arrested and sent to jail.

ADVERTISEMENT