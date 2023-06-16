In a bizarre and tragic incident in Moradabad district of western Uttar Pradesh, a husband allegedly fired a single bullet that caused the death of both him and his wife.

According to police officials, the husband, identified as Anek Pal, was approximately 40 years old, while his wife, Suman Pal, was around 38. The couple, who had four children (a daughter and three sons), worked as daily-wage earners in Chandigarh and had returned to their hometown in Moradabad.

Superintendent of Police (Rural Moradabad) Sandeep Kumar said the incident took place at the couple’s home in Khanpur village under the Bilari police station limits on the intervening nights of June 13 and 14.

Kumar stated that the police were informed by the relatives, acquaintances, and children of the couple that the husband and wife engaged in frequent arguments over various matters.

Lately, their conflicts had escalated. On the night of June 13, Anek Pal performed his prayers at home, and afterwards, he embraced his wife before firing a shot at her. Tragically, the same bullet struck Anek Pal in the chest and exited through his back.

As per media reports, both individuals sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, they did not survive.