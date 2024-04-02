Man Shocked by ₹3 Crore Bill for Uber Auto Ride

After an Uber customer in Noida and Hyderabad were charged a whopping ₹ 7 crore and ₹ 1 crore respectively for auto rides, another similar incident has surfaced from Pune. A man recently took to social media and shared that he was shocked when received a bill of ₹ 3 crore for an auto ride.

Deepansh Pratap took to X and wrote that it was just a routine auto ride and not “a chartered airplane”. “How come a bill of ₹ 3Cr plus for an auto ride? It was not a chartered airplane for God’s sake! @Uber_India @Uber @Uber_Support @UberIN_Support @UberEng . It was embarrassing because the driver thought it would be billed to him if I didn’t pay. He argued for 15 minutes in sun!” he said on the microblogging platform.

Uber India took note of the same and said that they would look into the matter. The company also asked Mr Pratap to share his contact details so that they could proceed with their investigation. “Hi Deepansh, we understand your concern and would like to get this addressed. Could you please share your registered contact details via Direct Message? We’ll promptly follow up,” they said.

Meanwhile, an Uber user in Noida experienced a similar situation when he received a bill worth crores after a seemingly normal auto ride. In the early hours of Friday, Deepak Tenguriya booked an auto ride through Uber India, expecting a fare of just ₹ 62.

However, after Mr Deepak reached his location, he received a hefty bill of ₹ 7.66 crore on his app, even without the driver ending the ride. The incident came to light after Mr Deepak’s friend Ashish Mishra on Friday shared a clip of X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the two can be heard discussing the huge bill that Mr Deepak has received. The official X page of Uber India Customer Support issued an apology and claimed that they were looking into the matter.

