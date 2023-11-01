Srinagar, November 1: More than three years after being appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha continues to remain a `man on a mission’ and is keeping officers on their toes.

Appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of J&K on August 7, 2020, he was given a mission to uplift and transform the union territory and now figures are speaking for themselves.

In the last six months, projects worth an impressive Rs 1250 crore have been inaugurated and investment proposals to the tune of Rs 86,000 crore have come to the Industries and Commerce Department alone. Not long ago, Kashmir valley was synonymous with stone-pelting and street agitations but now people from within the country and outside are considering J&K as a favorite investment destination.

“One of the most striking facets of Manoj Sinha’s leadership is his tireless work ethic. Despite being in office for over three years, fatigue has not caught up with him, and he continues to work with unparalleled vigor. Even elected ministers do not exhibit this level of commitment and dedication. His commitment level is exemplary as he sincerely believes in transforming J&K. He continues to remain a man on a mission who has kept all the officers on their toes,” said a senior government official.

“Sinha’s commitment extends beyond the confines of his office. He has a unique approach to connecting with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. While some leaders opt for the convenience of helicopters, Sinha prefers the road, ensuring he is in direct touch with the people he serves. His energy and dedication are evident as he attends numerous functions and events, engaging with various communities and individuals. A recent example of his unparalleled commitment occurred on a single day on Tuesday when Sinha attended an astounding 14 functions,” he added.

He said the LG was seen attending minor functions ranging from sports events to school functions and that is why Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed ‘a surge in developmental initiatives’.

Even as projects worth an impressive Rs 1250 crore have been inaugurated already, 269 projects are in the pipeline, promising to generate employment opportunities for approximately 16,000 people. Moreover, an unprecedented 1.68 crore tourists visited J&K till the end of September this year. During the past two years, J&K has witnessed record numbers of tourist arrivals. Last year, a record 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K – a mark that will surely be surpassed by the end of this year.

And while developmental works have started, Sinha has now committed to making J&K completely ‘terror-free’ and stated that terrorism is taking ‘its last breath’ in the union territory.

During a function on Tuesday, he also appealed to the people of the Union Territory to join hands to defeat the enemies of peace and humanity.

“In the last four years, the endeavor has been to end terrorism fully. I know it (terrorism) is taking its last breath. On this occasion, I want to appeal to the people of J&K that the fight against terror should be fought from every village, every lane. If the people get united and support the police and other security forces, then we will defeat the enemies of peace and humanity,’ he said.