SRINAGAR: The body of a man, missing for the last eight days, was found in the Nichair Nallah in Banyari area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said.

Quoting an official, KNO reported that the body was fished out by a fisherman in Nichair Nallah, following which a police team reached the spot and retrieved the body.c

The official further added, “The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Khan son of Nazir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Paribal Hajin.”

“After completing legal formalities body has been handed over to his family for the last rites,” he said.