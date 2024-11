A man was killed after being hit by a moving train between Budgam-Mazhama section in central Kashmir on Tuesday.

An official told that the man was crushed to death after getting hit by a moving train between Budgam section to Mazhama on Tuesday morning.

He said that man received critical injuries and succumbed before being taken to hospital adding that his identification is being ascertained.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)