In China, a man achieved an extraordinary win, securing a 77 million-yuan (US$11 million) lottery jackpot by betting on a series of numbers derived from the birth dates of his wife and three children. Residing in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, he invested 30 yuan (US$4) earlier in the month to purchase 15 lottery tickets.

The South China Morning Post reported that the man meticulously chose the same set of numbers based on his family’s birth dates for each ticket, as reported by the Qianjiang Evening News. The thrilling moment arrived on July 11, when the provincial public welfare lottery authority declared the results, revealing that all his tickets had won the first prize of 5.14 million yuan each. Consequently, he walked away with an astounding total of 77.1 million yuan, marking the highest lottery award in Zhejiang for the year.

Overjoyed by his triumph, the man, whose surname is Wu and is in his early 30s, expressed immense pride in the numbers he had selected. He confessed to using these meaningful dates for his bets throughout the year, sensing their potential for success. His heartfelt words conveyed gratitude to his family, whom he credited for bringing him good fortune.

The winner explained that the chosen birth dates held sentimental significance, as he was often separated from his family due to work commitments. By employing their birthdays, he aimed to express his love and longing for them.

Having been a regular lottery ticket buyer since 2009, Wu’s family supported his hobby, provided he exercised responsible gambling habits. Upon sharing the news with them, he acknowledged the need to plan carefully for the significant prize.

The man’s victory sparked a vibrant discussion on mainland social media platforms, with users speculating on how he arrived at the winning numbers. Some commentators attributed his success to his affection for his family, believing that love brought him good luck. Others jokingly suggested that having three children might be the key to winning the lottery.

Lottery success stories often become popular on Chinese social media. One instance involved a lottery winner attempting to hide a 10 million yuan win from his former spouse, leading to a mainland court ruling that he compensate her for a substantial portion of the winnings.

It’s worth noting that Wu’s heartwarming win captured the attention and imagination of netizens, inspiring discussions and reflections on the unpredictable nature of life’s fortunes.